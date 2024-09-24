Five Sushi Brothers 445 N Freedom Blvd
Sushi Rolls
- Angry Bro
tempura shrimp, cucumber, and avocado center – layered with Ahi tuna – topped with black tobiko and eel sauce$10.50
- Band Manager
avocado, crab, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with sriracha, eel sauce and green onions$9.50
- Bandies
loaded tempura shrimp center – topped with Japanese mayo and eel sauce$9.50
- Cali
avocado, crab, and cucumber center – topped with a touch of eel sauce$7.50
- Dad's Favorite Son
cucumber, avocado, and ginger center – topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$9.50
- Dylan From Vegas
salmon, crab, cream cheese, and avocado center – topped with spicy mayo and eel$9.50
- Emerald
avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with seared Atlantic salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo$10.50
- Friend Roll
sweet pepper, cucumber, and cilantro center – topped with cabbage, green onions, eel sauce, and sriracha$9.50
- Grimmtastic
avocado, cucumber, crab center – topped with salsa, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and cilantro$9.50
- Lonely Bro
cucumber, tuna, and crab center – layered with fresh water-eel and avocado – topped with eel sauce$11.50
- Night Welker
spicy tuna and cream cheese center – topped with eel sauce, tobiko, and green onions$9.50
- Okkah
tempura shrimp and avocado center- layered with Atlantic salmon – topped with tobiko, red pepper flakes, sweet Thai chili sauce, jalapenos, and cilantro$10.50
- Phat Bro
tempura shrimp and avocado center – topped with eel sauce and green onions$8.50
- Plus Ultra
shrimp, avocado, cream cheese center – topped with tuna, tobiko, cilantro, crushed red pepper, sauced with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sweet Thai chili$10.50
- Ruby
avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with seared Atlantic salmon, and spicy mayo$10.50
- Sapphire
avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with seared Atlantic salmon, and eel sauce$10.50
- Tap Goothed
avocado, cucumber, and carrot center – topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce$9.50
- The Coconut Curry
tempura shrimp center – topped with toasted coconut, creamy coconut sauce, and a touch of curry powder$9.50
- The Mucha
Tempura fried asparagus, lemon, and avocado center topped with eel sauce and sprouts. The roll is then placed on streaks of sriracha.$9.50
- The Zackary Binks (Lemon Roll)
avocado, cucumber, and crab center – layered with Atlantic salmon – topped with lemon slices, green onions, and eel sauce$10.50
- Tiger Mom
tempura shrimp center – layered with Atlantic salmon – topped with spicy tuna, shredded carrot, red pepper flakes, and sweet Thai chili sauce$10.50
- Vegan Egan
cucumber, avocado, and ginger center – topped with sweet Thai chili sauce$8.50
- Yeezy
salmon, shrimp, cream cheese, and jalapeno center – topped with avocado, green onions, spicy mayo and sweet Thai chili sauce$10.50
Value Menu
- Gyoza
5 pieces of delicious potstickers filled with pork and mixed vegetables$4.00
- Curry Gyoza
5 pieces of our delicious gyoza topped with curry powder, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and green onions$5.00
- Nigiri 2 piece
your choice between salmon, unagi (eel), and tuna nigiri$4.00
- Nigiri 3 piece
your choice between salmon, unagi (eel), and tuna nigiri$5.00
- Tempura Shrimp
4 pieces of crispy tempura shrimp$4.00
- Lil Bro
tempure style sushi roll filled with salmon and cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce$5.00
- Lil Sis
maki style rolls with 3 options$5.00
- Karaage
4 pieces of tasty Japanese fried chicken on a bed of cabbage with a lemon wedge and goma sauce on the side$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Spam musubi$3.00
- Spam musubi (3)$7.50
Dessert Rolls
Drinks
- Water
fresh bottled water$1.50
- Sprite
12 oz can$1.50
- Coke
12 oz can$1.50
- Diet Coke
12 oz can$1.50
- Dr. Pepper
12 oz can$1.50
- Banana Milk
delicious banana flavored milk$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Ramune
Japanese marble soda$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Melon Ramune
Japanese marble soda$3.00
- Grape Ramune
Japanese marble soda$3.00
- Martinellis Apple Cider
Japanese marble soda$3.00
Physical Gift Cards
