Five Sushi Brothers 445 N Freedom Blvd
Sushi Rolls
⭐ Dylan From Vegas
salmon, crab, cream cheese, and avocado center – topped with spicy mayo and eel$10.50
Phat Bro
tempura shrimp and avocado center – topped with eel sauce and green onions$9.50
Cali
avocado, crab, and cucumber center – topped with a touch of eel sauce$7.50
Band Manager
avocado, crab, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with sriracha, eel sauce and green onions$10.50
Bandies
loaded tempura shrimp center – topped with Japanese mayo and eel sauce$10.50
Dad's Favorite Son
cucumber, avocado, and ginger center – topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce$10.50OUT OF STOCK
Friend Roll
sweet pepper, cucumber, and cilantro center – topped with cabbage, green onions, eel sauce, and sriracha$10.50
Night Welker
spicy tuna and cream cheese center – topped with eel sauce, tobiko, and green onions$10.50
Tap Goothed
avocado, cucumber, and carrot center – topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce$10.50
The Coconut Curry
tempura shrimp center – topped with toasted coconut, creamy coconut sauce, and a touch of curry powder$10.50
The Mucha
Tempura fried asparagus, lemon, and avocado center topped with eel sauce and sprouts. The roll is then placed on streaks of sriracha.$10.50
Vegan Egan
cucumber, avocado, and ginger center – topped with sweet Thai chili sauce$9.50OUT OF STOCK
Angry Bro
tempura shrimp, cucumber, and avocado center – layered with Ahi tuna – topped with black tobiko and eel sauce$12.00
Emerald
avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with seared Atlantic salmon, eel sauce, and spicy mayo$12.00
Okkah
tempura shrimp and avocado center- layered with Atlantic salmon – topped with tobiko, red pepper flakes, sweet Thai chili sauce, jalapenos, and cilantro$12.00
⭐ Plus Ultra
shrimp, avocado, cream cheese center – topped with tuna, tobiko, cilantro, crushed red pepper, sauced with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sweet Thai chili$12.00
Sapphire
avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with seared Atlantic salmon, and eel sauce$12.00
Ruby
avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese center – topped with seared Atlantic salmon, and spicy mayo$12.00
The Zackary Binks (Lemon Roll)
avocado, cucumber, and crab center – layered with Atlantic salmon – topped with lemon slices, green onions, and eel sauce$12.00
Tiger Mom
tempura shrimp center – layered with Atlantic salmon – topped with spicy tuna, shredded carrot, red pepper flakes, and sweet Thai chili sauce$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Yeezy
salmon, shrimp, cream cheese, and jalapeno center – topped with avocado, green onions, spicy mayo and sweet Thai chili sauce$12.00
Lonely Bro
cucumber, tuna, and crab center – layered with fresh water-eel and avocado – topped with eel sauce$13.00
Value Menu
Gyoza
5 pieces of delicious potstickers filled with pork and mixed vegetables$5.00
Curry Gyoza
5 pieces of our delicious gyoza topped with curry powder, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and green onions$6.00
Nigiri 3 piece
your choice between salmon, unagi (eel), and tuna nigiri$5.00
Tempura Shrimp
4 pieces of crispy tempura shrimp$5.00
Lil Bro
tempure style sushi roll filled with salmon and cream cheese, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce$6.00
Lil Sis
maki style rolls with 3 options$6.00
Karaage
4 pieces of tasty Japanese fried chicken on a bed of cabbage with a lemon wedge and goma sauce on the side$6.00
Spam musubi$4.00
Spam musubi (3)$10.00
Dessert Rolls
Drinks
Water
fresh bottled water$2.00
Sprite
12 oz can$2.00
Coke
12 oz can$2.00
Diet Coke
12 oz can$2.00
Dr. Pepper
12 oz can$2.00
Banana Milk
delicious banana flavored milk$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Ramune
Japanese marble soda$3.50
Melon Ramune
Japanese marble soda$3.50
Grape Ramune
Japanese marble soda$3.50
Martinellis Apple Cider
Japanese marble soda$3.00
